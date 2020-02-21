Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,406,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Bancolombia by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancolombia by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

