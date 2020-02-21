Band Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.06 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens.

Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

