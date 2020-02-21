Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BBDC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $540.16 million, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

