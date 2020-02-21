Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

KOP opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

