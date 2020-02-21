Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given $11.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.94) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Baudax Bio an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXRX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from to in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
BXRX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 7,903,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,842. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.14.
About Baudax Bio
There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.