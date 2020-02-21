BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Plans GBX 2.43 Dividend

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BBH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.07). 217,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.88. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,879.44 ($5,103.18).

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

