BERNcash Hits Market Cap of $41,535.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, BERNcash has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $41,535.00 and $4.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BERNcash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.01119265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00050105 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00210266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004517 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BERNcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BERNcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.