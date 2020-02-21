BetProtocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,687.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $479,371.00 and $55,687.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,493,151 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.