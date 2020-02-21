Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.79 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and approximately $47.79 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00481144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.33 or 0.06565772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 59,640,880 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.