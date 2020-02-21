BitCapitalVendor 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,865.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $103,865.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00481969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.06503652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

