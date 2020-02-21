Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 2% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $125,986.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,464,355 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.