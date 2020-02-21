BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $61,947.00 and $577.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

