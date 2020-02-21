Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $144.09 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007994 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax and OKEx. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $144.09 million and $8.50 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, Exrates, Indodax, BigONE, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.