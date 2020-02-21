Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.24 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Huobi, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,289,052 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, Hotbit, Kraken, Bithumb, Koinex, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Binance, Cobinhood, Indodax, Kucoin, Coinbit, CoinEx, Huobi, MBAex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Coinsquare, Bitkub, Korbit, YoBit, Poloniex, CoinZest, CoinBene, BigONE, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, OKEx, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

