Bitcore Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and Exrates. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $6,685.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,692.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.65 or 0.02737898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.03928522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00757710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00829303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00097603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009846 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00637824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,102,015 coins and its circulating supply is 17,601,056 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, Cryptopia, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

