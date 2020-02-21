BitTube (TUBE) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a market cap of $2.72 million and $9,296.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00829303 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 238,932,165 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.