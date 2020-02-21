Bitzeny Market Capitalization Tops $73,001.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $73,001.00 and $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00771034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

