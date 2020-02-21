BlitzPredict (XBP) Hits Market Cap of $104,774.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $104,774.00 and $2,262.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

