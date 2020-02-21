Blockpass Hits Market Capitalization of $408,955.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Blockpass has a total market cap of $408,955.00 and $9,093.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

