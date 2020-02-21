BlockStamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,071.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and $12,071.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00011823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000463 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003355 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,778,761 coins and its circulating supply is 26,235,795 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.