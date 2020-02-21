Bloom Price Down 30.6% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $2,622.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.