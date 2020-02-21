Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter.

BORR opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

