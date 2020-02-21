Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. 96,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

