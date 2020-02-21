BP (BP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP (LON: BP) recently:

2/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 590 ($7.76).

1/14/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 453.55 ($5.97). The company had a trading volume of 40,484,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP plc has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

