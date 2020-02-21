BQT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,413.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One BQT token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $75,413.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,738,964 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.