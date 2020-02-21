British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,342.50 ($43.97) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,405.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,062.36.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

