Brokers Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

