Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransUnion’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

TransUnion stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after purchasing an additional 628,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,465,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

