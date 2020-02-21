Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

WING opened at $101.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $10,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 103,246 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

