Brokers Offer Predictions for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $120.58 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,046 shares of company stock worth $6,290,230 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.