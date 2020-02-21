Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NTR stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

