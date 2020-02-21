Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $38.82 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $775.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

