Bulwark Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bulwark has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $157,857.00 and $92.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

