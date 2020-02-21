Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($25.47) on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,015.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,049.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.