Burford Capital’s (BUR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Shares of LON:BUR opened at GBX 611.50 ($8.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 788.14. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

