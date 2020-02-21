Burst (BURST) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Burst has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $29,327.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,083,285,147 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.