BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 92,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,846. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

