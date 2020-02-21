Bytom Reaches Market Cap of $96.01 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Bytom has a market cap of $96.01 million and $13.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinEx and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00757710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEx, BigONE, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, BitMart, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Neraex, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, FCoin, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinTiger and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

