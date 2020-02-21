CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $237,567.00 and $79.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.02979697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00229149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

