Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Cameco worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

