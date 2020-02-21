Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG):

2/20/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

2/4/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

1/25/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $492.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

