Capital One Financial Comments on Transocean LTD’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIG. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 325.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 413,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

