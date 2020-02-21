Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

