Carnival (LON:CCL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival stock opened at GBX 3,027 ($39.82) on Friday. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 2,966 ($39.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,406 ($57.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,367.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.