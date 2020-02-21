Cashaa (CAS) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $539.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.