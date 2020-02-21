Catex Token Reaches Market Cap of $252,883.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $252,883.00 and $995.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00481969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.06503652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

