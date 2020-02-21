CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS.

CBZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 321,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.29. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

