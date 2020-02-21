CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of CDW worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

