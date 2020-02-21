CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Hits $294.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.35 million and $294.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

