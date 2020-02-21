Cfra Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cfra from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up previously from $327.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.30. 698,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,808. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $28,842,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

